Training Held For Officials In SIR Of Electoral Rolls In AP

Vijayawada: AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav held a training programme on Wednesday for all municipal commissioners in the state on special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioners of corporations including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Greater Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor and additional municipal commissioners from Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Municipal Corporation attended the programme.

These officials are also the deputy District Election Officers (DEOs) for carrying out the SIR 2026 operations in Andhra Pradesh.

The CEO explained details of the need to take up SIR, its key processes, and the role of election officials, including DEOs, additional DEOs, EROs and BLOs. The training provided focused on mapping of electors in the BLP App.

Vivek Yadav called for the maximum mapping of electors in the present electoral rolls with the electoral roll of 2002. He laid stress on providing training to all booth level officers involved in the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls in AP.