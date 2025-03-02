Training Centers to Be Launched on Women’s Day: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has come up with good news for women. On March 8, International Women's Day, the state government would offer training to women in tailoring and provide them with sewing machines free of charge.

The state government would provide sewing machines to 1,02,832 women beneficiaries across various communities. This is hoped to enhance their financial well-being. However, these training centers will be operated for women beneficiaries under the BC welfare department, Naidu said.

Naidu said the government is guiding women towards small businesses such as retail shops, tailoring and the production of incense sticks, palm oil and traditional handicrafts, including the famous Kondapalli toys and Mangalgiri sarees.

BC welfare minister S Savitha said the chief minister is being mindful of the crucial role of women in societal development. She urged women to take advantage of this opportunity and participate in wealth creation.

She said this announcement comes as part of the government’s commitment to its election promises. She pointed out the Naidu-led government is providing three free gas cylinders to women a year.

“Former chief minister NTR had ensured equal rights for women in property and included them in governance. Following in NTR's footsteps, CM Naidu continues to prioritize women's needs, granting house titles in their names and facilitating construction projects under their names. Notably, the government has also reserved 33.33 per cent of educational and employment opportunities for women,” she recalled.

Savita stated, "The government is allocating `255 crore for this initiative. The BC welfare corporation will select 46,044 beneficiaries, while 45,772 other beneficiaries will be from the EWS community and 11,016 from the Kapu community. The selection process is currently in its final stages," the minister added.