Train the Trainees Programme Launched In Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh
2 Dec 2025 11:37 PM IST

This is aimed at strengthening the role of Srivari Sevaks through structured training in religious management and service discipline: Reports

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam — DC File

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday launched the first batch of its new “Train the Trainees” programme.

This is aimed at strengthening the role of Srivari Sevaks through structured training in religious management and service discipline.

Addressing the inaugural session at Tirumala, TTD additional executive officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, said the objective of the programme is to prepare Srivari Sevaks in a professional manner and equip them to serve as torch bearers of Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

He said the volunteer service in Tirumala requires devotion as well as a clear understanding of religious practices and organisational responsibilities.

The additional EO said the training modules have been jointly designed by the state planning department and IIM-Ahmedabad to ensure a comprehensive and modern approach.

Participants would receive instruction in personality development, communication skills, leadership qualities, behaviour and conduct towards devotees, and overall skill management.

The curriculum also covers the history of TTD, the significance of Srivari Seva and various mythological narratives relevant to temple traditions.

“There are many experts who would train you. Learn every component of the modules and imbibe the essence of these classes,” he told the participants.

He noted that chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear directions to enhance the quality of services provided by Srivari Sevaks, prompting TTD to introduce a systematic and professional training structure.

Chowdary said the trained volunteers would later guide registered sevaks in their respective regions before they report for duties in Tirumala or Tirupati, thereby ensuring uniform standards across all service groups.

“This programme is intended to take Srivari Seva forward in a more professional way,” he said.

Scholars Medasani Mohan, Damodar Naidu and Srinivas, along with chief PRO Ravi, PRO Neelima, Seva Sadan staff and others were present at the launch.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
