Tragedy in Motumala: Two Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion

Nellore:A Ganesh immersion turned tragic in Motumala of Kottapatnam mandal on Saturday, claiming two lives.

The victims, identified as Nagaraju (40) and Palachander (38), both residents of Motumala village, drowned while returning after the immersion ritual at the Gundamala shore. Despite efforts, they could not be saved, and their bodies were later recovered. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village.

Reacting to the tragedy, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the death of the two devotees, who were associated with the Telugu Desam. He spoke to the bereaved families over the phone, assured them of support, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

The MLA also appealed to devotees to observe all necessary safety measures during immersion ceremonies to prevent such incidents in the future.