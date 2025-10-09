Traffic Restrictions In Vizag For ICC Women's World Cup Matches

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam traffic police have stipulated traffic regulations ahead of the five ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches scheduled at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem of Madhurawada are in the city.

The stadium will host five matches beginning October 9, with India playing two crucial encounters against South Africa on Thursday, October 9, and Australia on Sunday, October 12. Both matches are scheduled from 3:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

During the same time slot, Bangladesh will face South Africa on Monday, October 13, followed by the Australia versus Bangladesh match on Thursday, October 16. The final match in Visakhapatnam will see England take on New Zealand on Sunday, October 26, with an earlier start time of 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

With thousands of spectators and vehicles expected to converge on Madhurawada, traffic police have advised motorists not involved in the matches to avoid the cricket stadium area entirely and use alternative routes.

Heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram have been directed not to enter Visakhapatnam city. They should instead proceed directly via National Highway through Sontyam, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram and Anakapalli.

Buses and smaller commercial vehicles from these northern areas should turn left at Marikavalasa, reach Thimmapuram via Jurong Junction, turn right, and travel via Beach Road through Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, and Jodigudlapalem.

Regular cars, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws coming from the northern direction will go through the PEPSI cutting in front of the car shed. Similarly, heavy vehicles and commercial traffic coming from Anakapalli into Visakhapatnam city should take a diversion at Lankalapalem and proceed toward Anandapuram via Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, and Sontyam without entering the city.

Motorists with VVIP parking passes should travel up to the stadium on NH-16 and park inside the A ground marked as P-1 parking. VIP pass holders will use B ground’s P-2 parking and V Convention for P-3 parking. The latter will, however, not be available on October 12.

Special RTC buses operating from Visakhapatnam city to the cricket stadium have been instructed not to travel on NH-16. They will instead use Beach Road via IT SEZ and park at Law College Road, designated as P-11 parking.