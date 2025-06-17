Traffic Restrictions For Yogandhra-2025

Visakhapatnam: Police have announced traffic restrictions for the upcoming Yogandhra-2025 event in Visakhapatnam on June 21 during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate alongside 5 lakh attendees.

The police announced that there will be a complete closure of Beach Road from NTR Circle to Park Hotel Junction from June 17 to June 21. Additionally, the entire stretch of Beach Road from Park Hotel Junction to Bheemili Beach will be closed to all vehicular traffic from June 19 to June 21 to accommodate the construction of stages.Buses will bring attendees from nearby districts. These buses will depart from their origin districts on the morning or evening of June 20 and arrive in the city between midnight and 5 AM on June 21.Participants will then walk short distances of 100 metres to 500 meters from designated parking areas to reach their assigned yoga compartments, while some will be transported directly to their venues by bus.The police have designated specific routes for buses from different districts. Srikakulam district buses will proceed via Tagarapuvalasa Junction on NH-16 and turn left towards Bheemili Beach.Vizianagaram buses will use Boyapalem Junction on NH-16 then head to Bheemili Beach. ASR district buses will go through Vepagunta junction, proceed via BRTS Road to Hanumanthavaka, then to Maddilapalem and AU Engineering College grounds.Anakapalli buses will travel via Pendurthi, Vepagunta, Adavivaram, Hanumanthavaka, and Yendada to reach designated areas.Special arrangements have been made for VIPs attending the event. Those going to the main venue on RK Beach Road must travel via Siripuram, CR Reddy Circle, and All India Radio Junction, parking at APIIC Ground before walking to the venue through Viswapriya Function Hall.VIPs attending the alternative venue at AU Engineering Grounds will enter through Maddilapalem Arch and park at Bhaskara Hostel.From June 20 at noon until June 21 at 5 PM, heavy vehicles will face heavy restrictions. They will be prohibited from entering Bheemili Road from the Tagarapuvalasa NH-16 junction and from entering the city via the Anandapuram Flyover Junction.Heavy vehicles from Anakapalli (except port-bound and essential goods vehicles) will be diverted to take the NH-16 six-lane highway directly, bypassing the city through various entry points including Sabbavaram, Pinagadi, and Pendurthi.Daily commuters and residents, particularly those living adjacent to RK Beach Road, are advised to use alternative routes and minimise unnecessary vehicular movements during the restriction period.The police have also announced that no vehicle movement will be allowed on the entire stretch from NCB to Bhimili Beach and from IT junction to Law College Junction road during the event.