Traffic Gridlock Grips Srisailam Amid Maha Shivaratri Rush

Kurnool: Srisailam witnessed massive traffic congestion on Sunday as a surge of devotees thronged the temple town for the ongoing Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

According to officials, vehicular movement came to a standstill for nearly five kilometres from the main entrance to the temple premises from Sunday afternoon.

With the commencement of the Brahmotsavams, the inflow of pilgrims increased sharply, with devotees arriving from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States. The issuance of tokens at the Srisailam toll gate is said to be one of the main reasons for the traffic bottleneck.

Pilgrims alleged that it took three to four hours to reach the temple from the main entrance. They expressed concern that despite anticipating a heavy rush during the festival season, authorities failed to make adequate arrangements for token distribution and traffic regulation.

Several elderly devotees and children were reportedly stranded in vehicles for long hours, causing considerable hardship. Maha Shivaratri will be observed on February 15, and the Nallamala ghat road is already witnessing heavy movement of Shiva Mala devotees.

Devotees urged the police and district administration to strengthen traffic management measures in the coming days to prevent further inconvenience.