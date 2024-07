Traffic diverted on Nellore-Kurnool route due to damaged railway bridge

TIRUPATI: A damaged railway bridge near Venkateswarapuram Polytechnic College has forced authorities to divert traffic on the Nellore-Bucchi-Sangam-Atmakur-Kadapa-Kurnool route. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has closed the bridge for safety reasons.

Two alternate routes are available: Route 1: Nellore - Jonnavada (via Irukula Parameswari Temple) - BucchiRoute

2: Nellore (Old Penna Bridge) - Inamadugu Centre - NH 16 service road (via Kovuru Sai Baba Temple) - Salichintala - Bucchi

NHAI advises schools, colleges, emergency services, and hospitals to be aware of diversions. Motorists to follow traffic guidelines and use designated routes.