Traffic Diversions in Anantapur for TD’s Meeting On Sept. 10

ANANTAPUR: In view of the “Super Six Super Hit Success Celebration” of the Telugu Desam (TD) and its coalition partners scheduled for September 10 in Anantapur, elaborate arrangements are being made by the government and party leaders. Almost all ministers and senior leaders of the coalition are reviewing the arrangements to ensure the event’s success.

The TD is keen to make the meeting a mega success, aiming to surpass the recent YSRC rally at Siddam in Rapthadu mandal that drew large crowds of women and cadres from across Rayalaseema. Ministers, along with nominated chairpersons, are focusing on mobilising huge gatherings from Anantapur, Satya Sai, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts.

The venue is being set up at Srinagar Colony near NH-44 in Anantapur city. With Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, ministers, public representatives, and large crowds expected, police have announced traffic restrictions on September 10. VIPs including the Chief Minister will travel from helipads to the venue by road.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, and SP P. Jagadish reviewed security and traffic arrangements on Monday. Police have appealed to motorists to follow diversions and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.

Traffic Diversions (Sept. 10):

Hyderabad → Bengaluru: Vehicles should avoid Anantapur town and take the route: Vadiyampeta – Bukkarayasamudram – Nayanapalli Cross – Narapala Cross – Battalapalli – Dharmavaram – NS Gate – NH-44.

Kurnool → Tirupati/Chennai: Vehicles should avoid Anantapur town and take the route: Vadiyampeta – Bukkarayasamudram – Nayanapalli Cross – Narapala Cross – Battalapalli – Kadiri – Madanapalle.

Ballari → Bengaluru: Vehicles should avoid Anantapur town and take the route: Challakere – Tumkur – Nelamangala – Bengaluru.

Bengaluru → Hyderabad: Vehicles should avoid Anantapur town and take the route: NS Gate – Dharmavaram – Battalapalli – Narapala Cross – Nayanapalli Cross – Bukkarayasamudram – Vadiyampeta – NH-44.