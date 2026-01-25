Traffic Curbs In Place For Republic Day At Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur district police have announced an extensive traffic diversion plan in connection with the State-level Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26 at Rayapudi village, under the jurisdiction of the Thullur Traffic Police Station.

The arrangements aim to ensure smooth vehicular movement for VVIPs, VIPs, dignitaries and the general public attending the event.

According to the traffic advisory issued on Sunday, vehicles carrying VVIPs and those holding AA, A1 and A2 passes, along with farmers, should proceed via the Lotus–Karakatta route, pass MSR Ashram, take the Seed Access Road and enter the venue from the left side of the MLA Quarters.

Vehicles with B1 and B2 passes, as well as farmers, have been advised to reach the venue via the MLA Quarters front road and enter through the West Bypass Road.

For the general public, separate routes have been notified based on the direction of travel. Vehicles from Guntur should proceed from Murugan Hotel Centre via the West Bypass Road, E8 Road underpass, Mandadam, Velagapudi and Modugu Lingayapalem to reach the designated E4 Road parking area through the old Velagapudi Road junction.

Vehicles coming from Vijayawada have been advised to take the Prakasam Barrage–Undavalli–Undavalli Caves–Penumaka–Krishnayapalem–Mandadam–Velagapudi–E4 Road junction route to reach the E4 parking area.

Vehicles from Gollapudi should travel via Vijayawada, Venkatapalem, E8 underpass, Mandadam, Velagapudi and the E4 junction. Those coming from Thullur have been instructed to use the Thullur–E6 West Park Road and reach the E4 parking area via the High Court E4 junction.

High Court advocates have been advised to follow the Prakasam Barrage–Undavalli–Penumaka–Krishnayapalem–Mandadam–Velagapudi route to access the E4 Road parking area.

Police have appealed to motorists to strictly follow the diversions and cooperate to ensure the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations.