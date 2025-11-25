Traffic Curbs In Place For Kanaka Mahalakshmi Fest

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police have announced special traffic restrictions for the Margasira month mahotsavam at the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple, with thousands of devotees expected on four consecutive Thursdays.

The restrictions will be in force on November 27, December 4, December 11 and December 18, to manage the heavy influx of devotees.

VVIPs and VIPs arriving from Poorna Market should proceed via Sunnapu Veedhi to Town Kotha Road Junction, turn left, and park four-wheelers at Gosha Hospital (Victoria Hospital) before going for darshan.

Devotees coming from Jagadamba, Poorna Market or AVN College down-road should turn right at Sunnapuveedhi and park their vehicles inside Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

Visitors from Convent Junction must reach Advani Junction and Stadium Petrol Bank Junction to park inside Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

Devotees from Kota Veedi and Rani Bomma may park two-wheelers at Kurupam Junction or near MVDM English Medium School. Three-wheelers and four-wheelers should proceed to Gopal Auto Junction and park near the Municipal Water Plant, 50 metres from the Old Post Office, before walking to Town Kotha Road.

Those arriving from Naval Coastal Battery should reach the Fishing Harbour Water Tank via the Naval Canteen and Gandhi Bomma, parking opposite VCTPL and near the water tank.

General motorists from Jagadamba and Poorna Market should turn right near Sunnapuveedhi, take Velampeta Road, turn left at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, and proceed to Rani Bomma Junction via Gopal Auto Junction and Lakshmi Talkies.

Traffic from Convent Junction should turn right at Advani Junction and proceed via Stadium Petrol Bank Junction and C-Horse Junction to reach Rani Bomma Junction through Lakshmi Talkies.