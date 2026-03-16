Traffic Cop Rushes Student To Right Exam Centre In Time

Visakhapatnam: A traffic constable helped a distressed student reach her examination centre on time after she mistakenly went to the wrong venue in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Lekkala Srinu, a traffic constable posted at Gajuwaka, noticed the girl crying near Gajuwaka ZP High School after realising that her actual exam centre was at Kanthi High School in Vadlapudi, about six kilometres away. “I was managing traffic when I saw the girl asking for help. I asked a home guard to take over traffic control and rushed her on my motorcycle to the centre,” the constable said. The student, a resident of Kurmannapalem, had been dropped at the wrong centre by her father without verifying the details. The constable managed to drop her at the correct venue just five minutes before the examination began. Srinu said he did not even ask for the student’s name as time was running out and left his post immediately to help her reach the centre in time.