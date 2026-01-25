Traffic Advisory for Ratha Saptami at Arasavalli

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam police have issued detailed traffic and parking guidelines to ensure smooth movement during the Ratha Saptami celebrations at the Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple, Arasavalli, with thousands of devotees expected to attend.

According to police, devotees with vehicle passes should reach the temple arch via Mill Junction–Mamidi Thota and park near Suryateja Kalyana Mandapam, exiting after darshan through Surya Mahal Junction. Four-wheelers arriving from Surya Mahal and Seven Roads Junction have been directed to park along the 80-feet road near L.S. Function Hall, while two-wheelers should park near the Archery Training Centre or L.N. Kalyana Mandapam.

Devotees coming via Gara and Ampolu routes must park at Wadada Junction and proceed on foot for darshan. Buses on the Palasa–Narasannapeta route will be diverted at Gurajada College and allowed to drop devotees at Wadada Junction.

District SP K.V. Maheshwar Reddy, along with DSP Vivekananda, inspected the arrangements, including darshan queues, parking zones, traffic diversions, and control room operations. The SP directed police teams to remain alert, ensure CCTV monitoring, and extend courteous assistance to devotees during the festivities.