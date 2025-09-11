Traditional Artistry Shines at Shilp Bazaar, Lepakshi Design Contest

VIJAYAWADA: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar and Lepakshi handicraft design competition reflect India’s living heritage, showcasing the extraordinary skills of our artisans while opening new opportunities for recognition, markets, and financial empowerment,” said R.P. Sisodiya, special chief secretary, handlooms & textiles, industries and commerce department, during his visit to the exhibition in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The one-week festival, being held at Amma Kalyana Mandapam, is drawing large crowds and providing a vibrant platform for artisans. Sisodiya said such platforms not only highlight the beauty and diversity of Indian handicrafts but also empower the artisan community by connecting them directly with customers, designers, and global markets. The event has brought together nearly 40 master craftsmen and weavers from across the country. Their exquisite works, including wood carvings, crochet lace, Thanjavur paintings, leather puppets, rugs, durries, and imitation jewellery, are captivating audiences and celebrating the timeless charm of handmade traditions. A key highlight this year is the Lepakshi handicraft design competition exhibition, where artisans are showcasing innovation within tradition. The award ceremony will take place on September 12. APHDC vice chairman & managing director Vishwa Manoharan described the exhibition as a landmark initiative to connect artisans with society, preserve traditional skills, and instill renewed pride in Andhra Pradesh’s craft heritage.