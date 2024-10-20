 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
19 Oct 2024 8:03 PM GMT
Trader Murdered in Kurubala Kota
(Representational Image: DC)

Anantapur: A trader, Khadar Bhasha, 27, of Kurubala Kota in Annamayya district, was hacked to death reportedly by his rivals on Saturday. Khadar Bhasha had been conducting business in Kurubala Kota for the past few years.

He was waylaid and attacked by a group of miscreants, who slit his throat. Soon after the attack, the accused fled the scene. Police arrived and registered a case based on a complaint filed by the family members, and an investigation is underway to uncover the reasons behind the man's murder.

