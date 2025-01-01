Trader killed over loan dispute in Tirupati market

A heated dispute over a small loan escalated into violence at the Indira Priyadarshini Vegetable Market in Tirupati, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim, Ajamthulla, 38, was employed by Mahaboob Saheb, who runs SMS Trades in the market. The accused, Rudra, a trader from Nimmakayala Street, had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Mahaboob Saheb two months ago.

When Mahaboob confronted Rudra in the market about the overdue repayment, an argument ensued. Rudra allegedly retaliated, questioning the demand in front of others.

The situation escalated when Rudra left the scene only to return later with a knife and associates.

In the ensuing attack, Ajamthulla, who tried to intervene, was struck on the neck, while Mahaboob Saheb suffered injuries to his head and hand. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Ajamthulla succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and arrested Rudra. An investigation is underway.



