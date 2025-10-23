Trader Cheats ₹300 Crore, Arrested Under PD Act

ANANTAPUR: In a major breakthrough, Satya Sai district police arrested a trader, who defrauded farmers and traders of ₹300 crore, under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Satya Sai district SP Sathish Kumar told media at Puttaparthi on Wednesday that Morimi Shetty Suresh, popular as Dal Mill Suri of Kothacheruvu mandal, floated fake companies claiming to be involved in wholesale trade across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The accused promised high returns before purchasing grains and cereals from farmers and traders on credit. He ended up owing ₹300 crore. Apart from financial frauds, he has also been booked for physical assaults and atrocities against members of the SC / ST communities in the area. In view of Dal Mill Suri continuously cheating people over years and his involvement in assaults, police have decided to book him under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act. Suri has challenged this detention in the AP High Court which has, in view of his extensive criminal history, dismissed his petition. Authorities said they are initiating steps to seize the properties of Suri, his brother Pandu and other family members. A total of 57 cases are pending against Suri, 26 in Kothacheruvu police station and remaining in Nellore Rural police station. SP Sathish Kumar warned that individuals who repeatedly cheat farmers and indulge in organised criminal activities will be booked under the PD Act. .....................