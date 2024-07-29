Tourists flocking to agency despite rains, need for better amenities





Visitors reach the Borra Caves, waterfalls, and other scenic spots especially during the weekends. The Tribal Museum, the Padmapuram Garden, the Galikonda Viewpoint and the Ranjilleda Waterfalls are bustling with visitors, adding to the vibrant atmosphere in the region.The Borra Caves in Ananthagiri Mandal saw a significant increase in tourist footfalls, with 1,449 visitors on July 20, 821 on July 22, 568 on July 23, 538 on July 24, 711 on July 25, 712 on July 26, 1,565 on July 27 and 1,900 on July 28. its tourism manager, Gauri Shankar, said this resulted in an earnings of `1.54 lakh on Sunday, July 28, alone.Traffic was heavy in the Araku-Visakha main road and the Ananthagiri Ghat Road due to the arrival of tourists mainly from Visakhapatnam and the neighbouring states.The steadily rising popularity of the tourism spots in the region calls for additional facilities for the tourists while preserving the natural beauty of the region.