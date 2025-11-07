Tourism Sector to Thrive in AP, Durgesh Tells Investors in London

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has told potential investors in London that the tourism sector in AP holds a bright future.

Durgesh spoke at a high tea programme at the Indian High Commission after the conclusion of the World Travel Market (WTM) - 2025 exhibition in London. The exhibition served as a good platform to provide wide publicity for the state's tourism sector, he said.

The minister invited the international tourism delegates, who came to the WTM conference, to “come and visit AP.” Stating that the state’s tourism sector has been accorded industrial status and that a new tourism policy has been released, Durgesh urged investors, "Come and visit local tourism spots, invest in the tourism and hospitality sectors and contribute to the development of AP tourism."

The tourism sector, he said, is a game-changer in the state's development. “In its fast-paced development, there is abundant support from chief minisiter Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and the Centre.

He said the state has attracted tourism investments worth `12,000 crore in a space of 15 months.

There, he said, are opportunities to invest in eco, adventure, beach tourism etc. “Andhra Pradesh is a suitable place for wellness centers and Ayurveda centers. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is paying special attention to ecotourism. AP is providing electricity subsidies and other incentives for tourism projects. We are working with the goal of making AP a model for the country in tourism and becoming the number-one.”

The minister invited investors to the partnership summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.