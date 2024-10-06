Visakhapatnam: Kandula Durgesh, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography conducted a review on Sunday regarding the progress of various development projects initiated by the Tourism Development Corporation in Visakhapatnam. He stressed the necessity of maintaining high-quality facilities for tourists and urged local authorities to uphold standards amidst ongoing modernization efforts at key sites at Punnami, Yatri Niwas, and Harita Resorts.





During his inspection, the minister pointed out that the ineffective policies and irregularities of the previous administration had severely obstructed tourism growth. He remarked, “The negligence of past governance are evident in the stagnation of tourism initiatives.” The minister also noted that delays in modernization projects, which were expected to be completed before the tourist season, have led to significant potential revenue losses for the state.





He further said that the state government has pledged to enhance tourism infrastructure with a budget of Rs 8.60 crores, of which 90% has already been spent. However, an additional Rs 4 crores will be necessary to expedite ongoing projects. The minister further directed officials to ensure all modernization efforts are completed ahead of the peak tourist season to avoid further financial setbacks.





Furthermore, he announced plans to boost the region's attractiveness through central government initiatives. He emphasized the significance of eco-tourism and adventure tourism in broadening the state's tourism portfolio.





In a notable update, the minister revealed that the Oberoi Group is interested in establishing five-star hotels in the Annavaram area, which would significantly enhance local tourism. The inspection included a visit to Theneti Park, where he launched a new tourism brochure designed to attract visitors. He reiterated that effective planning and collaboration between public and private sectors are crucial for successful tourism development. “Our state is rich in resources, and we will actively seek investors to bolster tourism growth,” he stated.





To facilitate these advancements, the minister highlighted the need for permissions from the Forest Department and compliance with regulations concerning social zones, particularly around beach areas. He intends to discuss these issues with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to streamline approval processes.



