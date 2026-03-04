Tourism in AP To Power Economic Growth in State, Says Durgesh

Vijayawada: The tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh will serve as an economic growth engine of the state, Minister Kandula Durgesh, who looks after the portfolio, asserted in the AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Detailing the government’s roadmap, the minister pointed out that the Tourism Policy 2024–29, drafted under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, grants industrial status to the tourism sector. Following this, the sector has attracted Rs 19,693 crore investments through 117 MoUs in 20 months.

Of these, 27 projects have secured State Investment Promotion Board approvals, creating a potential for 1.22 lakh jobs. Further, projects worth Rs 6,681 crore are under execution. Against a five-year target of 50,000 hotel rooms, approvals for 5,232 branded star-category rooms have been issued, with AP accounting for nearly one-third of new hotel rooms added nationally.

Durgesh underlined that AP is currently fourth in domestic tourist arrivals. It aims to be among the top two, while figuring among the top 10 in foreign tourist inflows. He mentioned that over 25 thematic circuits — Buddhist, temple, beach, river cruise, and eco — are being developed. With Rs 428 crore of central assistance, infrastructure works are underway at key destinations,” he maintained.

The minister announced plans to develop Tirupati as a global destination hub, and Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as mega tourism hubs. He disclosed that international hospitality majors, such as Taj Hotels and Marriott International, have evinced interest in AP.

Durgesh, who is also the Cinematography minister, said the state government has restored Nandi Awards, instituted the Kandukuri and Ugadi honours, and declared Telugu Language Day as a state festival.

Referring to the new film policy, the minister said AP offers free shooting permissions, GST reimbursement and subsidies for small films. The state has secured in-principle approval for the regional centre of National School of Drama in AP, he stated.

Durgesh charged that the tourism sector had been neglected between 2019 and 2024. In this context, he proposed Rs 150 crore for branding and festivals, asserting that AP would surpass Kerala in tourism promotion.