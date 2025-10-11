Tourism Boats Resume Plying To Papikondalu On River Godavari

Vijayawada: Rampachodavaram sub-collector Shubham Nokhwal has issued orders allowing plying of a fleet of boats on the river from Gandi Pochamma ferry point in the wake of conducive climatic conditions and water level in the river being suitable for the operation of boats.

As many as 16 tourism boats, including one of the AP Tourism Development Corporation, are operating from the Gandi Pochamma ferry point to Papikondalu on a regular basis. Tourists have to reach the ferry point by road Rajamahendravaram.The boat operators charge ₹1,000 for the boat ride and ₹250 for travel on the road per head for adults. Children are charged ₹800 for the boat ride. The boats start at about 9 am and return by 5 pm. Boat operators arrange breakfast, lunch and evening snacks. Tourists from Hyderabad and other parts of the country normally reach Bhadrachalam, have their darshan of Lord Rama and set sail on Godavari River from the Pochavaram ferry point to reach Papikondalu. The timing and charges are the same from Pochavaram, with 22 boats operating from the ferry.While cruising on the boats, tourists can enjoy the bounteous beauty of nature. They can see islands and nomads living on them in their makeshift shelters. They can spot wild animals. On arrival, tourists can climb up the hill and reach the Sivayalam, where water flows throughout the year.

The Gandi Pochamma ferry point is expected to get submerged in the backwaters once the Polavaram project is complete. Boat operators are appealing to the AP government to provide it at an alternative ferry point between Pydipaka and Ramaiahpeta. Further, the operators want the state government to permit tourists to visit the Polavaram project, so that it becomes an added attraction for the tourists.

Boat operator G.V.S.S.N. Murali Krishna appealed to the government to allow plying of boats during the festive season beginning from September to January next, so that it will help promote tourism while making their business viable.” However, tourists taking the boats complain about lack of amenities like washrooms and shelters, which cause hardships to them.