Totapuri Mango Price In Chittoor, Tirupati Fixed At ₹12,000 Per Tonne

TIRUPATI: The price of Totapuri mangoes has been fixed at ₹12,000 per tonne following a joint meeting between mango farmers and pulp industry representatives in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar chaired the meeting at the Chittoor District Collectorate. Tirupati collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar participated via video conference. The meeting had been called to address pricing concerns and operational challenges reported by both farmers and industry representatives.

Sumit Kumar pointed out that Totapuri mangoes, cultivated extensively in the undivided Chittoor district, play a significant role in the region’s agricultural economy. “After detailed discussions with all stakeholders, a decision has been made to fix the price of Totapuri at ₹12,000 per tonne. This aims to ensure a fair return to farmers while also allowing pulp industries to operate without financial strain,” the collector maintained.

Representatives of mango farmer associations contended that they are incurring losses in the absence of a minimum assured price. Industry representatives pointed to reduced demand and high inventory of pulp as major concerns. Both parties agreed on the need for a balanced approach.

Puthalapattu MLA Dr. K. Muralimohan, who attended the meeting, urged both farmers and processing units to cooperate with each other, while the government will continue to provide the necessary support to both sectors. He stressed the need for industries transparently procuring the fruit directly from farmers.

Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan said the rate fixed will ensure price stability.

Industry representatives at the meeting raised concerns over slowing demand in export markets and difficulty in storing unsold pulp stocks.

Horticulture department deputy directors from Chittoor and Tirupati – Madhusudan Reddy and Dasharatha Ramireddy – respectively attended the meeting.