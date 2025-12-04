Torrential Rains Disrupt Life Across Nellore District

Nellore: Heavy rains pounded several parts of Nellore on Thursday, throwing daily life out of gear across multiple flood-hit localities within the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits.

The downpour triggered by Cyclone Ditwah not only inundated major roads but also exposed serious vulnerabilities in the city’s drainage and infrastructure systems.

An example is the particularly alarming incident on the YSR Nagar route, where a culvert partially sank under the immense pressure of gushing rainwater. Engineering department officials reacted promptly by cordoning off this stretch. They stopped vehicular movement and are carrying out repair works to avert further damage.

Across the city, roads continued to remain waterlogged, as major drains are struggling to cope with the sudden deluge. The sinking of the culvert is a stark reminder of the fragile infrastructure, which puts pressure on emergency teams that simultaneously tackle multiple crises.

One of the key crisis points is the major drain canal leading to Chandrababu Nagar near the National Highway office, where the surge of floodwater is being closely monitored. In Talpagiri Colony and nearby areas, stagnant rainwater has turned roads into pools, prompting emergency teams to initiate immediate drainage efforts to restore normal flow.

The relentless downpour has transformed even major thoroughfares into virtual cesspools. Motorists can only inch forward cautiously through knee-deep water. All railway under bridges have turned into water ponds. Civic body officials are pumping out water to restore traffic movement.

NMC commissioner Y.O. Nandan conducted a detailed inspection of the flood-hit areas. At the end of it, he stressed on the need for long-term remedial action, including regular desilting and widening of major drains to increase their water-carrying capacity.

The commissioner called for mobile pumping units to evacuate water in low-lying zones.

Waterlogging and water overflow onto roads from abutting canals and tanks has been reported from several other parts of Nellore district.