Top Priority to Safety of Passengers: APSRTC

Vijayawada: The APSRTC has said it accords top priority to safety of passengers through proper maintenance.

Recently, a bus carrying nearly 110 passengers in Visakhapatnam had a minor fire mishap. The driver sensed trouble and stopped the bus on the roadside and ensured safety by asking the passengers to get down.

RTC has been instructing its drivers at regular intervals to give top priority for safety of passengers and is ensuring proper maintenance of the buses. "Though the buses of the RTC and private travels are the same, what matters is regular maintenance as well as deployment of well-trained drivers," it is explained.

The new buses are having a lot more electric wiring so as to provide facilities like mobile phone chargers etc. Hence, there exists a fear of electric short circuits. Drivers have been instructed to watch out for any spark or emission of smoke from any part of their buses. RTC has standard operation procedures to handle such situations effectively.

A senior RTC official said, “We have thousands of buses and train the drivers to ensure safety of passengers and vehicles, unlike private bus drivers who worry more about the safety of their buses.”

With the proposed launch of electric buses that are having more electric wiring, the RTC is mindful of ensuring the safety of both passengers and buses.