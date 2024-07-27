Top Officer Suspects Staff For Madanapalle Fire Mishap

Anantapur: Special chief secretary R.P. Sisodia suspects certain revenue employees are behind the fire mishap at the Madanapalle RDO office in Annamayya district.

“Employees directly involved will soon be arrested and departmental action initiated against others for irresponsibility,” Sisodia declared.

Four teams are investigating the incident. Key suspect Madhava Reddy is said to have fled soon after the incident.

The special CS inspected the Annamayya district collectorate and also the district registration office at Rayachoti on Friday. After holding a review meeting with the revenue and registration department staff, Sisodia told the media that seven persons, including revenue officials, are probing the fire mishap at Madanapalle.

“All facts will come out soon after the forensic lab report is received. We are suspecting the role of staff in the incident,” he disclosed.

He suspected sabotage led to the burning of the documents related to D Form pattas going freehold after 20 years.

The special chief secretary said as per available information, around 2.16 lakh acres of land is freehold and 4,400 acres of land are registered in Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

He expressed hope of recovering details of the land records set on fire at the RDO office in Madanapalli, as they had been verified at the Annamayya district collectorate and tahsildar offices under the Madanapalle RDO office jurisdiction.