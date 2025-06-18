 Top
Top Maoist Leader Gajarla Ravi Killed

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 Jun 2025 9:16 AM IST

AK-47 rifles and other weapons were recovered from the site.

Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, a Central Committee Member and Aruna also known as Venkata Chaitanya or Ravi Chaitanya.

In a major breakthrough for anti-Naxal operations, Greyhounds forces gunned down senior Maoist leader Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, a Central Committee Member, during a fierce encounter in the early hours on Wednesday in the Maredumilli forests of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Alongside Ravi, Aruna also known as Venkata Chaitanya or Ravi Chaitanya, an AP Zonal Committee Member and widow of slain Maoist commander Appa Rao alias Chalapathi was also neutralized. One more unidentified rebel was killed in the exchange of fire.

AK-47 rifles and other weapons were recovered from the site. Combing operations are underway, as intelligence inputs suggest the presence of more Maoist cadres in the region.


