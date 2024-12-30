Top Customs Official, Wife Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail

Visakhapatnam: The Special CBI Court in Visakhapatnam convicted retired assistant commissioner of central excise and customs Kakindada Rayabharapu Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and his wife R. Gowri Ratnam in a disproportionate assets case on Monday. They were sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and fined ₹2 lakh.

It was alleged that, during the check period from July 1, 2007, to August 4, 2011, the accused, R. Narasimha Rao (A1), while working as a public servant in the department of customs, was in possession of movable and immovable properties in his name and his wife’s name, disproportionate to his known sources of income, amounting to Rs 31,20,080.85 (with a DA percentage of 71.81 per cent). He could not satisfactorily account for these assets. His wife, Gowri Ratnam, abetted the commission of the main offence by allowing her husband to acquire assets in her name beyond her known financial resources.

In response to a petition filed by the CBI, the judge ordered the initiation of appropriate proceedings for the confiscation of properties equivalent to the disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 27,57,397.52, as per section 13 of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944.