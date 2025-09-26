Top 2 Per Cent: Two Andhra Loyola College Professors Among Elite Global-Rank Scientists

Vijayawada:The Andhra Loyola College here has earned a distinction in academic excellence, with two of its senior faculty members being included in the list of world's top 2 per cent scientists.

The prestigious global ranking of scientists was done by Stanford University and Elsevier 2025. The honor was bestowed upon Prof Nalluri Veeraiah, research director of Andhra Loyola College, and Dr MC Rao, professor in the department of Physics.



Prof Nalluri Veeraiah has earned international acclaim in Materials Science for his groundbreaking research contributions. As one of India's leading materials scientists, Prof Veeraiah has built his reputation through pioneering work on glass and glass-ceramic systems, with particular emphasis on dielectric behaviour, photoluminescence, non-linear optics and spectroscopic characterization.

Beyond his research achievements, Prof Veeraiah has demonstrated exceptional mentorship, having supervised more than 100 scholars at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

MC Rao has secured an impressive international ranking of 841 in General Physics/Materials, a testament to his three decades of dedication to teaching and research.



With 31 years of experience, his contributions span materials science and solid-state physics, particularly focusing on photocatalysis, luminescent materials and battery technologies.

His prolific research output includes 268 research papers published in reputable journals, authorship of 10 books on thin films and nanomaterials, and more than 20 patents to his credit.