Tomato vendor robbed of Rs. 5 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

ANANTAPUR: A tomato vendor from Karnataka was robbed of Rs 5 lakh in cash while returning home from Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Somandepalli in the Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. The victim, a driver from Mulubagal in Kolar district, Karnataka, had transported a load of high-quality tomatoes to Hyderabad to capitalise on the increased demand for the produce in the city.

After selling the tomatoes, he was returning home when he was targeted by a group of robbers. The robbers, who had apparently been tracking the vehicle, intercepted the driver near Somandepalli and threatened him with violence before making off with the cash.

The driver reported the incident to the Somandepalli police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They are examining CCTV footage from toll plazas and other locations along the route to identify the suspects.