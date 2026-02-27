Tomato Prices Hit Rock Bottom In Chittor

TIRUPATI: Defying the usual seasonal rise in February and March, tomato prices have remained low this year in the undivided Chittoor district, disappointing farmers who had expected a recovery. At the major tomato markets of Madanapalle and Palamaner, a 10-kg box is selling for just Rs 90 to Rs 140, far below the Rs 300 to Rs 600 range typically seen during this period in previous years.

Madanapalle, regarded as Asia’s largest tomato market, has seen prices fall to Rs 9 to Rs 14 per kg, leaving farmers with returns that do not even cover transport costs. Traders from other states, such as Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, are largely absent this season due to good local production in these areas, while off-season demand within the region has also remained weak. Farmers bringing produce from across Rayalaseema are struggling to sell their crop even as cultivation loans remain unpaid.

Data from the Madanapalle Agricultural Market Committee shows a steady decline in prices alongside rising arrivals. On February 17, first-grade tomatoes were priced at Rs 160–Rs 190 per 10 kg and second-grade at Rs 110–Rs 150, with arrivals of 46 metric tonnes. By February 24, first-grade prices had dropped to Rs 120–Rs 140 per 10 kg and second-grade to Rs 90–Rs 110, even as arrivals increased to 66 metric tonnes, indicating excess supply and weak demand.

Tomato cultivation currently covers about 1,500 hectares in and around Madanapalle, Punganur, and Palamaner. Although yields remain moderate, market sources expect arrivals to increase further from March. Prices may see a slight improvement with seasonal demand, but farmers say immediate support measures are needed. They questioned why officials intervene when prices rise but remain inactive when growers incur losses. They demanded that the government procure tomatoes directly when prices fall below remunerative levels to prevent distress sales.

Annamayya district marketing assistant director T. Tyagaraju said tomato prices are presently ranging between `7 and `9 per kg and are expected to stabilise within a week. He said there is no immediate need for market intervention, but added that the department would step in to procure tomatoes and ensure supply to Rythu Bazars if required.