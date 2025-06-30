Tobacco Farmers Stage Protest In Kurnool

KURNOOL: Farmers staged a protest at the Kurnool Collectorate on Monday, demanding the immediate procurement of their harvested tobacco. The demonstrators sat on the main road, resulting in a massive traffic jam. Vehicles were stranded in long queues from Raj Vihar Junction all the way up to the Collectorate.

Rythu Sangham leader Prabhakar Reddy alleged that farmers are being driven to suicide due to the lack of fair prices for their produce, while the state government remains a silent spectator without taking any concrete measures.

With traffic coming to a standstill at this major junction at the Collectorate, police intervened and dispersed the protesting farmers, advising them to approach the district authorities to seek redress of their grievances.