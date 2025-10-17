TN Governor Offers Prayers At Kanaka Durga Temple

Vijayawada: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, along with his family, offered prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Friday after naivedyam in Vijayawada. Durga temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna, EO V K Seena Naik, priests, and members of the Board of Trustees received the Governor with temple honours. After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered blessings and presented the Governor with the temple portrait and prasadam.

Later, Governor Ravi attended a donors’ meeting at the Maha Mandapam’s sixth floor, which was attended by devotees and philanthropists supporting the temple annaprasadam initiative. The EO and chairman appealed to donors for support in completing the golden gopuram, gold-plating the Malleswara Dhwaja Stambham, and introducing electric buses for devotees.

A presentation outlining the temple’s history and development was made. Board members Badeti Dharma Rao, V Shankara Babu, Raghava Raju, Sarojini Devi, Shravani, Saritha, and ex-officio member L Durga Prasad were present.