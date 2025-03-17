TN, AP Top in Promoting Energy Efficiency

Vijayawada: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has appreciated the efforts of AP government in promoting energy efficiency in a big way. In this regard, BEE secretary Milind Deora highlighted that the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are at the top in establishing energy clubs to bring awareness among people on energy conservation.

The BEE secretary thanked the chief secretaries of the two states for their strong cooperation in advancing BEE’s ambitious energy initiatives.

BEE southern states/union territories media adviser A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy said they are raising awareness about energy conservation and efficiency among children by establishing energy clubs in their schools.

Chandrasekhar Reddy emphasised on the need for a three-pronged strategy of engaging public and private entities in energy conservation. He said the BEE’s first goal is to encourage key government departments, utilities and organisations to nominate nodal officers for taking up initiatives that save energy. Secondly, school principals are being made chairpersons of clubs to promote energy efficiency among students. Thirdly, they are leveraging the media to educate public about the urgency and importance of saving energy.

The media adviser for the south said energy efficiency initiatives strengthen India’s fight against climate change. He underlined that BEE’s ultimate goal is to ensure that 80 per cent of India’s villages and urban areas become environmentally friendly by 2028.