TMC Approves Greater Tirupati Expansion

Tirupati:A proposal to upgrade Tirupati into a Greater Tirupati Municipal Corporation has moved closer to reality, with the civic body formally approving the expansion plan.

A meeting of the civic body held on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to this effect. While the TMC currently covers 30.17 sq-km, the GTMC would extend to about 283.80 sq-km by merging 63 panchayats from Tirupati Rural, Renigunta, Chandragiri and Yerpedu mandals.

Municipal commissioner N Maurya said the council’s resolution was passed following the directions of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Following the council’s approval, the proposal along with the resolution has been sent to the district collector.

“We will obtain consent resolutions from the concerned panchayats for their merger into the proposed Greater Tirupati limits. Once these resolutions are received, the complete proposal will be forwarded to the state government for final approval,” commissioner Maurya said.

Meanwhile, the council meeting was marred by violence. During discussions on the Greater Tirupati agenda, a Jana Sena leader attacked 3rd division corporator Dindivanam Ganesh. The meeting, chaired by mayor Shireesh, was also attended by Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy.

The attack occurred in front of the MP. The JS leader confronted corporator Ganesh over criticisms related to master plan road constructions carried out during the YSRC government’s term. The attack caused a commotion in the council hall.



Corporator Ganesh protested, demanding justice, and was supported by other YSRC members. MP Gurumurthy condemned the attack and called for strict action against the assailant.