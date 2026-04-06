Tirupati–Vizag Cycle Rally Launched Under Drug-Free AP Mission

TIRUPATI: A cycle rally from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam has been launched on Monday as part of the “Dandi March 2.0 – Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh” mission.

The rally was flagged off by district collector Dr S. Venkateswar in the presence of SP L. Subba Rayudu after a drug awareness programme organised by the district police in coordination with the EAGLE team at S.V. University auditorium here on Monday. EAGLE IG A.K. Ravikrishna participated in the programme through virtual mode.

Addressing the gathering, the collector said narcotic substances have a serious impact on society and warned that several countries had suffered due to widespread drug abuse. He said strict measures are being taken to prevent youth from falling into addiction and to curb the supply of drugs.

Awareness programmes are being organised to educate students about the health and legal consequences of drug consumption, he said. He added that steps taken by the state government have reduced ganja cultivation in forest areas and that enforcement is being strengthened through the EAGLE team under senior officers.

SP Subba Rayudu expressed concern over some youth getting addicted to narcotic substances. He said students represent the future of society, and the country’s development depends on them staying on the right path. He clarified that drug consumption is a punishable offence and warned of strict action against those involved. The PD Act would be invoked, if necessary, he added.

He said the fight against drugs should begin from every village, ward, school and family. He urged people to share information related to drugs through the toll-free number 1972 or the district police WhatsApp, assuring confidentiality of informants. He also called upon students to act as responsible citizens and help eliminate the menace from society. He said about 1.15 lakh students participated in the awareness seminar through online mode.