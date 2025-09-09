Tirupati’s Water Supply Claims Not Convincing: Lanka Dinakar







On water supply, he criticised the slow pace of works under Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 1.0. “In Tirupati Corporation, projects worth Rs 220 crore were sanctioned, yet 35 per cent of households still lacked tap water. The 7mld STP sanctioned for 126.85 crore remains incomplete and is now included in AMRUT 2.0.”Dinakar also raised his concern over the TDR bonds scam, non-implementation of court orders on tank encroachments, and the delay in tracing those responsible for bogus votes in the Tirupati Parliament by-election. “Officials must ensure effective delivery of the education and healthcare programmes to build quality human resources,” he said.On education, Dinakar said the district is implementing the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the PM SHRI schools, the PM POSHAN and the Thalliki Vandanam. Under Thalliki Vandanam, over one lakh students received Rs 15,000 each. “Mid-day meals reach 1.25 lakh children. From June to September, 77,506 kits were given to 39,029 girls under Balika Raksha.”He noted that 28,534 students were found to be anaemic (15,185 mild, 13,260 moderate and 89 severe cases) and treatment has been provided. Nutritional support was being extended to 99,736 children and 10,597 pregnant women through ICDS and Anganwadi centres.In healthcare, Dinakar stressed the need to strengthen district hospitals with adequate doctors, medicines and diagnostic facilities. He said, “The infant mortality rate in Tirupati is 6.44 per 1,000 live births, lower than the state average of 9, while maternal mortality is 30.70 per lakh compared to 67.27 statewide. Since the new government took office, 20,496 patients have received free treatment worth Rs 26.23 crore under NTR Vaidya Seva linked with Ayushman Bharat.”