Tirupati YSRCP MP Seeks CBI Probe into Tirumala Parakamani Controversy

Hyderabad: Tirupati YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Monday sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in ordering a CBI probe into Tirumala Parakamani controversy and safeguard the faith of 1.2 billion Hindus.

In a letter to Amit Shah, he drew the Union Home Minister’s attention to the grave and sensitive controversy that has recently arisen in Andhra Pradesh with regard to the Tirumala Parakamani. The State government has been propagating unsubstantiated allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings, despite the absence of credible evidence or due process of investigation.

These claims, projected in a manner that appears politically motivated, are deeply damaging to the sanctity of the institution and amount to an attempt to exploit religion for partisan gain. The Tirumala Parakamani is not merely an account of financial contributions but a living embodiment of the devotion, faith, and spiritual surrender of millions of devotees worldwide.

It holds a special place in the hearts of nearly 1.2 billion Hindus, for whom Tirumala represents the holiest seat of Lord Venkateswara. Any attempt to politicise or malign the sacred trust of devotees’ strikes at the very core of their faith and divinity. It is profoundly distressing that sentiments so deeply held are being undermined through fabricated narratives, thereby creating unrest among devotees and shaking the confidence of worshippers in the management of one of Hinduism’s most sacred shrines.

The Constitution of India, in its vision of secularism and harmony, entrusts governments with the responsibility to safeguard religious institutions and ensure that faith is never misused for political purposes. What is presently unfolding in Andhra Pradesh is contrary to this principle and represents a deliberate attempt to employ religion as an instrument of political vendetta. Such actions not only threaten public order but also weaken the trust of the people in democratic governance.

“I request your urgent and personal intervention in ordering a CBI enquiry in the matter. A transparent investigation will not only safeguard the sanctity of Tirumala but also uphold the faith of 1.2 billion Hindus who revere Lord Venkateswara as their supreme deity,” he added.

In a separate letter to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, he requested to constitute a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to probe into the Tirumala Parakamani controversy.