Tirupati Will Be Central Zone for Spiritual Development: Anagani

Minister Anagani Satyaprasad said that spirituality would be developed with Tirupati as the central zone, as per the orders of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday. Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said that he discussed with TUDA chairman the facilities to be provided to the pilgrims on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

He said that development is being decentralized and the state has been divided into three zones -- Visakha, Central and Rayalaseema, to enable uniform growth. He said that there is a positive environment in the state with new investments coming into AP every month.

Over Rs 12lakh crore investments flowed into the state during the CII Summit held in Visakha. These investments will also help generate employment to over 15 lakh people, he said.