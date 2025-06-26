Tirupati to Host New 5-Star Resorts and Dairy Unit; Cabinet Clears Land Allotments

Tirupati: The tourism and industrial profile of Tirupati district is poised for a boost, with the state cabinet approving land allotments for two five-star resorts and a dairy processing unit.

These projects, backed by private investments, are expected to enhance the region’s infrastructure and generate employment opportunities.

As per the cabinet decision, 12.7 acres at SV Puram in Vadamalapeta mandal will be allotted to Bengal Ultimate Resorts LLP, an Odisha-based firm, for the construction of a five-star resort with an outlay of Rs 152.52 crore.

The site would be transferred to the Andhra Pradesh tourism authority free of cost and it would monitor the project’s implementation. The lease tenure is 66 years, with a possible extension of 33 years based on performance. The project is expected to employ about 350 persons.

“The region around Tirupati is seeing a steady increase in footfall beyond the pilgrim arrivals. With proper infrastructure, we believe visitors will stay longer and explore more destinations across the district. The new resort will help bridge the gap in high-end accommodation,” a tourism official said.

To support the investment, the government would offer a package of incentives, including 100 per cent reimbursement of net SGST for 10 years or until full recovery of the fixed capital investment. The project would get full reimbursement of stamp duty and electricity duty for five years.

The revenue department has been directed to initiate the land alienation process to facilitate timely execution.

In another move, the cabinet approved a proposal by Pavani Hotels to set up a five-star hotel in Tirupati at a cost of Rs 80.46 crore. The project, which has already secured a nod from the state investment promotion board, is likely to provide jobs to 300 persons and create around 600 indirect jobs. This project too would receive governmental incentives.

Separately, the cabinet cleared the allotment of 22.8 acres of land in the MPSEZ at Naidupet to Sangam milk producer company. The firm would establish a milk and cultured products manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 112 crore.

The land would be provided at a concessional rate of Rs 50 lakh per acre. The dairy unit would generate around 400 jobs.

“Tirupati has potential beyond religious tourism. With the right mix of hospitality and industry, these projects can support a more diversified local economy,” the tourism official added.