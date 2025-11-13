Tirupati to Host Indian Academy of Sciences’ 91st Annual Meet From Nov. 14

Tirupati: The Indian Academy of Sciences will hold its 91st Annual Meeting at IISER-Tirupati from November 14 to 16, bringing together leading scientists, Fellows and Associates for three days of scientific presentations, discussions and public lectures.

Hosted by IISER-Tirupati in collaboration with Sri Venkateswara University, IIT-Tirupati and the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, the sessions will take place at the IISER Tirupati Coliseum. The event will begin with presentations by newly elected Fellows and Associates, followed by a talk from Prof. Raghavan Varadarajan of IISc Bengaluru on improving the stability and efficacy of viral vaccines.

Two public lectures are planned: Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, will speak on the growing role of “AI for Science & Engineering”, while Prof. Vijay Chandru of IISc Bengaluru will deliver a lecture on the convergence of biology and computation.

Special sessions will include a symposium on evolutionary ecology in the wild and a session on scientific opportunities at underground research facilities. Prof. Shinjini Bhatnagar will address translating scientific discoveries into better maternal and child health outcomes, and Prof. Ravi S. Nanjundiah will speak on the importance of heat-stress forecasting in the context of climate change.

The meeting will also feature the release of the Kannada and Odia editions of Lilavati’s Daughters, a collection profiling Indian women scientists. A pre-meeting mini-symposium for local faculty will be held on November 13.

In parallel, the academy will conduct “Vignana Kathalu”, a two-day outreach programme on November 14 and 15 for school students around Tirupati to help them engage with science and mathematics. All sessions will be livestreamed on the academy’s YouTube channel.