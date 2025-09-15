Tirupati To Get World-Class Bus Station: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed designs for a new bus station in Tirupati, which is envisaged to handle one lakh passengers daily.









At a review meeting held with officials of National Highways Logistics Management Ltd and APSRTC, the CM stressed that the facility must be built to international standards and should cater to future needs.The proposed station will be spread over 13 acres and feature bus bays capable of accommodating around 150 buses at a time. Plans include a helipad, ropeway, commercial complexes, malls, multiplexes, and solar rooftop systems to meet energy needs.The station will have two separate entry and exit points to ensure smooth traffic flow.The chief minister also asked officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for modernising all bus stations across Andhra Pradesh, ensuring upgraded facilities and convenience for passengers statewide.Highlighting the need for eco-friendly transport, Naidu said electric vehicle charging stations be integrated so that every bus can access the facility.He noted that with APSRTC’s long-term plan to shift fully to electric buses, such infrastructure was crucial.Officials presented five design models, all of which Naidu examined and proposed refinements. There must be consultations with stakeholders before finalising the plan, he said.“The station should be able to handle increasing pilgrim traffic while providing modern amenities that match Tirupati’s status as a global spiritual hub,” he said.