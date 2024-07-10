Tirupati: Tirumala Police Bust Room Booking Scam Targeting Pilgrims

Tirupati: Tirumala II Town police arrested two individuals for defrauding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) room booking system meant for pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple.

The scam was identified by police reviewing CCTV footage, which showed the suspects frequently booking rooms over the past two months.

Investigators believe the accused secured around 45 bookings using this method. According to circle inspector Satya Narayana, the suspects, Naga Brahmachari from Krishna district and Venkateswara Rao from Warangal, allegedly used fake or borrowed Aadhaar cards to bypass the system and obtain rooms meant for devotees."These individuals were exploiting pilgrims by booking rooms meant for worship purposes and then reselling them at inflated prices," inspector Narayana said.

"We suspect they may have had accomplices, and the investigation is ongoing to identify them," TTD, which frequently faces room shortages during peak pilgrimage seasons, applauded the arrests. The department emphasised its commitment to combating such scams and urged pilgrims to be vigilant and report any suspicious booking activity.TTD also announced plans to implement stricter measures to prevent future fraud.