Tirupati Speeds Up Action On 61 MoUs Signed At CII Summit

TIRUPATI: The 61 MoUs signed for setting up industries, IT units, and tourism projects in Tirupati district during the recent CII Partnership Summit have shifted the gear to the implementation stage, with the district administration starting a detailed review on Thursday.

These agreements involve proposed investments worth `43,979 crore and an estimated 1,18,194 jobs.

District collector Venkateswar chaired the meeting at the collectorate and interacted with investors and officials from industries, factories, transport, skill development and DRDA departments. He said the administration would ensure that the companies which signed MoUs with the state government receive timely support and the required infrastructure to begin their projects.

The government, he said, is prioritising industrial expansion. Officials must encourage new MSME units, improve employment opportunities for youths and enforce safety standards across all upcoming and existing units.

Reviewing the progress of the single desk system, Venkateswar said 1,755 approvals had been issued for 1,821 applications since October, while 56 applications were under scrutiny. The district industries committee cleared incentives worth `77.45 lakh for 13 units, including investment subsidy, power subsidy, interest subsidy and stamp duty reimbursement.

DIC GM Chandra Sekhar, APIIC zonal manager Vijaya Bharat Reddy, deputy chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also examined the status of ongoing cluster development initiatives. These include the Printing Cluster in Tirupati, the Kalamkari Cluster in Srikalahasti, the Narayanavanam Powerloom Cluster and the Photo Frames Cluster in Tirupati. Two clusters had secured state-level approval and the proposals were forwarded to the central government for further clearance, officials said.

The collector directed the departments to resolve pending industry-related permissions at the earliest and asked APIIC to ensure that units with allotted land progress quickly towards establishing their operations.