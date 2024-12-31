Tirupati Rings In 2025 With Political-Themed Bouquets and Festivities

Tirupati: Tirupati is buzzing with preparations for New Year celebrations, with political-themed flower bouquets taking centre stage this year. Vendors are offering unique bouquets featuring photographs of key political figures such as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with their party symbols. These special bouquets, designed with white, yellow, and saffron flowers to symbolise their respective parties, have become a unique trend, with prices reaching up to Rs 8,000.

Shops, hotels, and temples have joined in the festivities, albeit with a tone of restraint following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The city’s markets are busy, with flower vendors and cake shops drawing large crowds. Cake shops, decorated with festive ornaments, offer a variety of cakes in different shapes, sizes, and flavours, catering to the diverse tastes of residents. The rush peaked on Tuesday night and continued through midnight.

In addition to the political bouquets, florists are also offering smaller, more affordable options, with prices starting at Rs 300. Hotels across Tirupati have planned special menus and entertainment events, including cultural programmes, DJ nights, musical performances, skits, and appearances by television stars. For those seeking a spiritual start to the year, temples are prepared with grand flower decorations and special pujas, with devotees expected to visit early on Wednesday morning to seek blessings for the year ahead.

Despite the celebratory mood, this year's festivities are muted in light of the nation mourning Dr. Manmohan Singh. Official events have been called off, and Shilparamam, typically known for its grand New Year programmes, remained quiet.

To ensure public safety, the Tirupati police have announced strict measures. District Superintendent of Police L. Subba Rayudu warned against speeding, drunk driving, and public disturbances. Key roads such as Garuda Varadhi and the University flyover were closed on Tuesday night, and celebrations on public roads are prohibited.