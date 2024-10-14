Tirupati prepares for heavy rain; control rooms set up

Tirupati:The district administration and municipal corporation of Tirupati are preparing for heavy rains expected from October 14 to 17, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities have initiated precautionary measures following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

In a meeting on Sunday, District Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar instructed officials to set up control rooms at district, division, and mandal levels. These control rooms will coordinate efforts among various departments, including revenue, police, agriculture, and electricity, to manage the anticipated impact of the rains.

The Collector emphasized the importance of protecting lives, livestock, and property, especially in flood-prone areas. He urged officials to remain vigilant, particularly in coastal mandals like Gudur and Sullurpet, where flooding risks are significant. The meeting included SP L. Subba Rayudu and other key officials, focusing on disaster preparedness measures.



Fishermen have been advised to avoid going to sea, and tourists are prohibited from visiting sites like Kailasagiri, Talakona, and coastal areas until October 17. Authorities are setting up rehabilitation centers in low-lying areas, while medical officers are stocking essential medicines and preparing for emergencies. Residents can contact the district control room at 08772236007 for assistance. SP Rayudu has deployed mobile teams to clear fallen trees and debris to prevent road disruptions.



As part of the preparations, officials have been instructed to clear flood drains in Tirupati to prevent urban flooding. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya has been tasked with overseeing desilting operations to ensure smooth water flow through the city’s drainage system. The Commissioner announced that a control room has been established at the Municipal Corporation office to assist the public during the rains, with staff available 24 hours a day. The public can reach this control room at 0877-2256766 for assistance related to storm-related difficulties. She urged residents to stay alert as heavy rains are expected to last for four days starting Monday and encouraged them to contact the control room for emergency services.

