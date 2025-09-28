Tirupati Police Strengthen Vigil For Garuda Seva

Tirupati:With the Garuda Vahana Seva scheduled for Sunday as part of the annual Brahmotsavams, Tirupati district police and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the procession.

Superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu said that 4,223 police personnel will be deployed in coordination with TTD vigilance and security staff. Tirumala has been divided into six zones, each under the supervision of a DSP. Special crime-prevention teams comprising 300 additional personnel, including officers from other states, will function under an additional SP. Papillon devices and facial recognition cameras will be used to track suspects, while surveillance has been stepped up on known and recently released offenders.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced, with two-wheelers barred from using the ghat roads on Sunday. In Tirupati, a QR code–based system will guide vehicles to designated parking areas. Real-time monitoring will be carried out using CCTV, automatic number plate recognition cameras and drones covering Garuda Circle, Alipiri toll gate and parking zones.

To assist pilgrims, help desks have been set up at key points. Children, senior citizens and persons with special needs will be provided with digital geo-tagging bands to help reunite them with their families if separated. Parents have been advised to remain vigilant with children during the festival.

On the Mada Streets, entry into galleries will be allowed only through designated gates. Devotees will not be permitted to carry sharp objects, inflammable items or large bags. Once galleries are full, devotees will be diverted into special queue lines from ATGH to Tirumala Nambi temple, Krishna Teja Circle to West-1 Gate, Gangamma temple to North-1 Gate, and Octopus Circle to East-1 Gate. Entry into these lines will begin two hours before the deity’s arrival to ensure a steady flow into viewing areas, the SP said.