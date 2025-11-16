Tirupati Police Invoke PD Act Against Six Repeat Offenders

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against six habitual offenders involved in serious crimes across various parts of the district.

District SP L. Subba Reddy, addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday, said the action was taken to protect public peace and ensure tighter surveillance on repeat offenders. He said the department had been monitoring individuals involved in crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, narcotic offences, crimes against women and serial thefts.

“The PD Act has been implemented to effectively identify, monitor and control individuals who pose a threat to public safety and societal harmony,” he said. He added that details of repeat offenders across the district were systematically collected and a special list was prepared for continuous monitoring.

The accused include Sheikh Kalesha (33) of Chavatapalem village in Gudur mandal, who is involved in 10 cases relating to drug offences, murder, attempted murder, robbery and arson. K. Srihari alias Gemini (38) of Arundathiyapalem in Gudur town has six cases linked to marijuana possession, murder and robbery.

Syed Azeem (30) of Maruthi Nagar, Kothapalli, Tirupati, faces 14 cases involving murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, theft, assault and possession of ganja. Vattikunta Arun Kumar alias Arun (32) of Kammapalli village, Pulicherla mandal, is involved in four cases relating to kidnapping, murder and aggravated abduction.

Midhuri Sunil (29) of Saheb Kalavkatta, Nellore, now residing in Venkateswara Puram, has 34 cases of theft, dowry harassment and matka violations. Prasanna Kumar (32) of Sullurpet is involved in 18 cases, including house robbery, theft, attempted murder and ganja offences.

“These individuals were creating fear among the public and disturbing social peace,” the SP said. He noted that strict instructions had been issued to all police units to maintain surveillance on rowdy-sheeters, drug offenders and other repeat criminals. He appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or the 112-control room.