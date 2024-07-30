Tirupati Police Intensify Crackdown on Traffic Violations

Tirupati: Tirupati superintendent of police L. Subbarayudu has launched a strict campaign to curb traffic violations in the district.

During surprise inspections conducted on Tuesday, the SP issued stern warnings against traffic rule violations such as driving against traffic, triple riding, and not wearing helmets.

Repeat offenders face severe penalties including imprisonment and license cancellation.

A particular focus is on drunk driving, with first-time offenders liable for fines and repeat offenders facing imprisonment. The SP also addressed the issue of illegal parking, threatening legal action against shop owners who obstruct traffic with improper parking.

Subbarayudu urged public cooperation in adhering to traffic rules and assured increased police presence to manage city traffic effectively. He emphasized that traffic regulations are essential for public safety.