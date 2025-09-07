Tirupati Police Gearing Up For Tirumala Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police have drawn up elaborate plans for security and crowd management during the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, scheduled to begin on September 24.

District superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju said the focus will be on ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims, preventing crimes and responding to emergencies in coordination with all stakeholder departments.

Ahead of the Brahmotsavams, the SP conducted a review meeting with officials at the district police conference hall in Tirupati on Saturday. These annual festivities draw lakhs of devotees to the temple town. He pointed out that last year’s Brahmotsavams concluded without any incident. He expressed confidence that with collective efforts of all departments, this year’s festivities too will end up on a positive note, with better services offered to devotees.

The meeting decided that there will be nakabandi in Balaji Nagar and Papavinasanam areas. 400 police personnel will be trained in crowd control under the supervision of the Armed Reserve additional SP. Clear routes will be earmarked for medical emergency. Harshavardhan Raju stressed on the need for joint exercises with disaster management teams, along with setting up of integrated check-posts and command control rooms.

The inner and outer ring roads of Tirumala will be under drone surveillance. Traffic staff will undergo awareness sessions in handling congestion of vehicles during peak hours. Parking arrangements are to be finalised in both Tirupati and Tirumala.

The SP said security will be tightened along Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes, Leepakshi, Akhilandam, Mada streets and both the ghat roads. Solar-powered CCTV cameras will be installed in every sector.

Other measures include tagging children to prevent missing cases, deploying rope parties and maintaining constant coordination with multiple departments.

Harshavardhan Raju instructed Tirumala DSP and concerned officers to hold awareness sessions for taxi drivers about how they must conduct themselves with pilgrims. Awareness meetings will be organised for devotees at Tirumala to educate them about safety and discipline. Additional SPs, DSPs, CIs, intelligence officials and TTD vigilance staff attended the meeting.